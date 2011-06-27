Estimated values
2014 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,647
|$21,212
|$23,551
|Clean
|$17,702
|$20,117
|$22,301
|Average
|$15,814
|$17,927
|$19,801
|Rough
|$13,925
|$15,737
|$17,301
Estimated values
2014 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,932
|$20,534
|$22,906
|Clean
|$17,024
|$19,474
|$21,690
|Average
|$15,208
|$17,354
|$19,259
|Rough
|$13,392
|$15,234
|$16,827