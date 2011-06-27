  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 250
  4. Used 2013 Lexus IS 250
  5. Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 IS 250
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all IS 250s for sale
List Price Range
$14,497 - $16,990
Used IS 250 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Zippy little car

Teri, 03/29/2019
4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I disagree with Edmunds on “not as sporty as it looks” and “performance.” This car is for driving on normal roads and not racing around atop a mountain like we see on ridiculous tv commercials. My car accelerates instantly and has plenty of power, e.g., changing lanes to get past other drivers, driving uphill, starting from park to drive. I often drive unintentionally at 80-90 mph on the highway because it’s so easy to do with this car - smooth acceleration and ride. There are some features I don’t like - the charging ports are located inside the back of the center console. I have to twist and almost turn around to either plug in the USB charger or connect my cable to the port (I don’t leave it plugged in when not in use). There isn’t a dedicated button or switch that I can find to turn on the heater. After much searching, I toggled the AC off and the heat started. Overall, it’s a nice and comfortable car. The compact size is perfect for my short stature.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Smooth

Lucille Simmons, 03/19/2017
4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car hugs you as soon as you sit in the seat..at this point.. you know this car is for you!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all IS 250s for sale

Related Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles