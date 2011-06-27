Estimated values
2010 Lexus IS 250 C 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,427
|$10,600
|$12,066
|Clean
|$7,760
|$9,746
|$11,067
|Average
|$6,428
|$8,038
|$9,068
|Rough
|$5,095
|$6,330
|$7,070
Estimated values
2010 Lexus IS 250 C 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,940
|$11,536
|$13,280
|Clean
|$8,233
|$10,607
|$12,181
|Average
|$6,820
|$8,748
|$9,981
|Rough
|$5,406
|$6,889
|$7,782