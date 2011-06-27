Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,825
|$2,520
|$2,913
|Clean
|$1,629
|$2,250
|$2,597
|Average
|$1,238
|$1,711
|$1,966
|Rough
|$846
|$1,171
|$1,336
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Pacifica AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,991
|$2,545
|$2,862
|Clean
|$1,778
|$2,273
|$2,552
|Average
|$1,350
|$1,728
|$1,932
|Rough
|$923
|$1,183
|$1,312
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,702
|$2,118
|$2,356
|Clean
|$1,520
|$1,891
|$2,101
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,438
|$1,591
|Rough
|$789
|$984
|$1,080
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,793
|$2,435
|$2,797
|Clean
|$1,600
|$2,174
|$2,494
|Average
|$1,216
|$1,653
|$1,888
|Rough
|$831
|$1,132
|$1,282
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,279
|$2,595
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,035
|$2,314
|Average
|$1,167
|$1,547
|$1,752
|Rough
|$798
|$1,059
|$1,190