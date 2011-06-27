Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Suburban R2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,120
|$1,460
|Clean
|$435
|$1,001
|$1,306
|Average
|$332
|$765
|$997
|Rough
|$230
|$528
|$689
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Suburban V2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,120
|$1,460
|Clean
|$435
|$1,001
|$1,306
|Average
|$332
|$765
|$997
|Rough
|$230
|$528
|$689
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Suburban V1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,120
|$1,460
|Clean
|$435
|$1,001
|$1,306
|Average
|$332
|$765
|$997
|Rough
|$230
|$528
|$689
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Suburban R1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,120
|$1,460
|Clean
|$435
|$1,001
|$1,306
|Average
|$332
|$765
|$997
|Rough
|$230
|$528
|$689