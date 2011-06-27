Estimated values
1994 Ford Escort 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,346
|$1,749
|Clean
|$521
|$1,190
|$1,547
|Average
|$381
|$877
|$1,144
|Rough
|$242
|$564
|$740
