Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,454$44,173$48,096
Clean$39,290$42,900$46,691
Average$36,961$40,353$43,883
Rough$34,633$37,805$41,074
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,055$31,017$33,094
Clean$28,219$30,123$32,128
Average$26,547$28,334$30,195
Rough$24,874$26,546$28,263
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,333$43,178$45,145
Clean$40,143$41,933$43,827
Average$37,764$39,443$41,191
Rough$35,385$36,953$38,555
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,425$32,290$34,267
Clean$29,550$31,359$33,267
Average$27,798$29,497$31,266
Rough$26,047$27,635$29,265
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,394$22,150$24,003
Clean$19,807$21,511$23,302
Average$18,633$20,234$21,901
Rough$17,459$18,957$20,499
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,033$27,067$29,216
Clean$24,312$26,287$28,363
Average$22,871$24,726$26,657
Rough$21,430$23,165$24,951
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,285$29,971$31,759
Clean$27,471$29,107$30,831
Average$25,843$27,379$28,977
Rough$24,215$25,650$27,122
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,585$48,188$49,909
Clean$45,245$46,798$48,452
Average$42,563$44,020$45,537
Rough$39,881$41,241$42,623
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,708$34,868$39,241
Clean$29,824$33,862$38,095
Average$28,057$31,852$35,804
Rough$26,289$29,841$33,512
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,190$34,281$38,580
Clean$29,322$33,293$37,454
Average$27,584$31,316$35,201
Rough$25,846$29,339$32,948
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,894$25,695$27,600
Clean$23,206$24,955$26,795
Average$21,831$23,473$25,183
Rough$20,455$21,991$23,571
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,667$45,548$47,558
Clean$42,410$44,235$46,169
Average$39,896$41,608$43,392
Rough$37,383$38,982$40,615
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,584$30,450$32,427
Clean$27,762$29,572$31,481
Average$26,116$27,816$29,587
Rough$24,471$26,060$27,693
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,927$35,287$36,743
Clean$32,951$34,270$35,670
Average$30,998$32,235$33,524
Rough$29,045$30,200$31,379
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,173$25,449$27,848
Clean$22,506$24,715$27,035
Average$21,172$23,248$25,409
Rough$19,838$21,780$23,782
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,217$37,717$42,447
Clean$32,261$36,630$41,208
Average$30,349$34,455$38,729
Rough$28,437$32,280$36,250
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,940$36,777$38,731
Clean$33,934$35,716$37,600
Average$31,923$33,596$35,338
Rough$29,912$31,475$33,076
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,485$24,396$27,456
Clean$20,867$23,692$26,654
Average$19,630$22,285$25,051
Rough$18,393$20,879$23,448
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,954$41,723$43,609
Clean$38,804$40,520$42,336
Average$36,504$38,114$39,789
Rough$34,204$35,708$37,243
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,081$35,803$36,593
Clean$34,071$34,770$35,524
Average$32,052$32,706$33,387
Rough$30,032$30,641$31,250
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,991$26,764$28,641
Clean$24,272$25,993$27,805
Average$22,833$24,449$26,132
Rough$21,395$22,906$24,460
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,567$30,529$32,606
Clean$27,745$29,649$31,654
Average$26,101$27,888$29,750
Rough$24,456$26,128$27,846
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,662$17,784$20,015
Clean$15,211$17,271$19,430
Average$14,309$16,246$18,261
Rough$13,408$15,220$17,093
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,799$41,570$43,459
Clean$38,654$40,372$42,190
Average$36,363$37,975$39,652
Rough$34,072$35,577$37,115
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,663$27,665$29,780
Clean$24,924$26,867$28,911
Average$23,447$25,272$27,172
Rough$21,970$23,676$25,433
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,135$45,216$46,390
Clean$42,865$43,912$45,035
Average$40,324$41,305$42,326
Rough$37,784$38,698$39,618
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,261$37,166$39,191
Clean$34,246$36,095$38,046
Average$32,216$33,951$35,758
Rough$30,186$31,808$33,469
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,234$32,058$36,080
Clean$27,421$31,134$35,026
Average$25,796$29,286$32,919
Rough$24,171$27,437$30,813
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,491$36,805$39,257
Clean$33,498$35,744$38,111
Average$31,513$33,622$35,819
Rough$29,527$31,499$33,526
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,032$25,979$28,035
Clean$23,340$25,230$27,217
Average$21,957$23,732$25,580
Rough$20,573$22,234$23,942
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,816$34,511$35,273
Clean$32,843$33,516$34,243
Average$30,896$31,526$32,184
Rough$28,950$29,536$30,124
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,844$26,751$28,768
Clean$24,129$25,980$27,928
Average$22,699$24,437$26,248
Rough$21,269$22,895$24,568
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,807 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,511 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,807 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,511 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,807 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,511 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $17,459 to $24,003, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.