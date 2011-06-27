Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,454
|$44,173
|$48,096
|Clean
|$39,290
|$42,900
|$46,691
|Average
|$36,961
|$40,353
|$43,883
|Rough
|$34,633
|$37,805
|$41,074
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,055
|$31,017
|$33,094
|Clean
|$28,219
|$30,123
|$32,128
|Average
|$26,547
|$28,334
|$30,195
|Rough
|$24,874
|$26,546
|$28,263
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,333
|$43,178
|$45,145
|Clean
|$40,143
|$41,933
|$43,827
|Average
|$37,764
|$39,443
|$41,191
|Rough
|$35,385
|$36,953
|$38,555
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,425
|$32,290
|$34,267
|Clean
|$29,550
|$31,359
|$33,267
|Average
|$27,798
|$29,497
|$31,266
|Rough
|$26,047
|$27,635
|$29,265
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,394
|$22,150
|$24,003
|Clean
|$19,807
|$21,511
|$23,302
|Average
|$18,633
|$20,234
|$21,901
|Rough
|$17,459
|$18,957
|$20,499
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,033
|$27,067
|$29,216
|Clean
|$24,312
|$26,287
|$28,363
|Average
|$22,871
|$24,726
|$26,657
|Rough
|$21,430
|$23,165
|$24,951
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,285
|$29,971
|$31,759
|Clean
|$27,471
|$29,107
|$30,831
|Average
|$25,843
|$27,379
|$28,977
|Rough
|$24,215
|$25,650
|$27,122
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,585
|$48,188
|$49,909
|Clean
|$45,245
|$46,798
|$48,452
|Average
|$42,563
|$44,020
|$45,537
|Rough
|$39,881
|$41,241
|$42,623
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,708
|$34,868
|$39,241
|Clean
|$29,824
|$33,862
|$38,095
|Average
|$28,057
|$31,852
|$35,804
|Rough
|$26,289
|$29,841
|$33,512
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,190
|$34,281
|$38,580
|Clean
|$29,322
|$33,293
|$37,454
|Average
|$27,584
|$31,316
|$35,201
|Rough
|$25,846
|$29,339
|$32,948
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,894
|$25,695
|$27,600
|Clean
|$23,206
|$24,955
|$26,795
|Average
|$21,831
|$23,473
|$25,183
|Rough
|$20,455
|$21,991
|$23,571
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,667
|$45,548
|$47,558
|Clean
|$42,410
|$44,235
|$46,169
|Average
|$39,896
|$41,608
|$43,392
|Rough
|$37,383
|$38,982
|$40,615
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,584
|$30,450
|$32,427
|Clean
|$27,762
|$29,572
|$31,481
|Average
|$26,116
|$27,816
|$29,587
|Rough
|$24,471
|$26,060
|$27,693
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,927
|$35,287
|$36,743
|Clean
|$32,951
|$34,270
|$35,670
|Average
|$30,998
|$32,235
|$33,524
|Rough
|$29,045
|$30,200
|$31,379
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,173
|$25,449
|$27,848
|Clean
|$22,506
|$24,715
|$27,035
|Average
|$21,172
|$23,248
|$25,409
|Rough
|$19,838
|$21,780
|$23,782
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,217
|$37,717
|$42,447
|Clean
|$32,261
|$36,630
|$41,208
|Average
|$30,349
|$34,455
|$38,729
|Rough
|$28,437
|$32,280
|$36,250
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,940
|$36,777
|$38,731
|Clean
|$33,934
|$35,716
|$37,600
|Average
|$31,923
|$33,596
|$35,338
|Rough
|$29,912
|$31,475
|$33,076
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,485
|$24,396
|$27,456
|Clean
|$20,867
|$23,692
|$26,654
|Average
|$19,630
|$22,285
|$25,051
|Rough
|$18,393
|$20,879
|$23,448
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,954
|$41,723
|$43,609
|Clean
|$38,804
|$40,520
|$42,336
|Average
|$36,504
|$38,114
|$39,789
|Rough
|$34,204
|$35,708
|$37,243
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,081
|$35,803
|$36,593
|Clean
|$34,071
|$34,770
|$35,524
|Average
|$32,052
|$32,706
|$33,387
|Rough
|$30,032
|$30,641
|$31,250
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,991
|$26,764
|$28,641
|Clean
|$24,272
|$25,993
|$27,805
|Average
|$22,833
|$24,449
|$26,132
|Rough
|$21,395
|$22,906
|$24,460
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,567
|$30,529
|$32,606
|Clean
|$27,745
|$29,649
|$31,654
|Average
|$26,101
|$27,888
|$29,750
|Rough
|$24,456
|$26,128
|$27,846
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,662
|$17,784
|$20,015
|Clean
|$15,211
|$17,271
|$19,430
|Average
|$14,309
|$16,246
|$18,261
|Rough
|$13,408
|$15,220
|$17,093
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,799
|$41,570
|$43,459
|Clean
|$38,654
|$40,372
|$42,190
|Average
|$36,363
|$37,975
|$39,652
|Rough
|$34,072
|$35,577
|$37,115
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,663
|$27,665
|$29,780
|Clean
|$24,924
|$26,867
|$28,911
|Average
|$23,447
|$25,272
|$27,172
|Rough
|$21,970
|$23,676
|$25,433
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,135
|$45,216
|$46,390
|Clean
|$42,865
|$43,912
|$45,035
|Average
|$40,324
|$41,305
|$42,326
|Rough
|$37,784
|$38,698
|$39,618
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,261
|$37,166
|$39,191
|Clean
|$34,246
|$36,095
|$38,046
|Average
|$32,216
|$33,951
|$35,758
|Rough
|$30,186
|$31,808
|$33,469
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,234
|$32,058
|$36,080
|Clean
|$27,421
|$31,134
|$35,026
|Average
|$25,796
|$29,286
|$32,919
|Rough
|$24,171
|$27,437
|$30,813
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,491
|$36,805
|$39,257
|Clean
|$33,498
|$35,744
|$38,111
|Average
|$31,513
|$33,622
|$35,819
|Rough
|$29,527
|$31,499
|$33,526
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,032
|$25,979
|$28,035
|Clean
|$23,340
|$25,230
|$27,217
|Average
|$21,957
|$23,732
|$25,580
|Rough
|$20,573
|$22,234
|$23,942
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,816
|$34,511
|$35,273
|Clean
|$32,843
|$33,516
|$34,243
|Average
|$30,896
|$31,526
|$32,184
|Rough
|$28,950
|$29,536
|$30,124
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,844
|$26,751
|$28,768
|Clean
|$24,129
|$25,980
|$27,928
|Average
|$22,699
|$24,437
|$26,248
|Rough
|$21,269
|$22,895
|$24,568