Estimated values
1992 Ford Bronco Custom 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,144
|$1,499
|Clean
|$437
|$1,024
|$1,341
|Average
|$334
|$782
|$1,024
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$707
1992 Ford Bronco XLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,174
|$1,538
|Clean
|$446
|$1,050
|$1,376
|Average
|$341
|$802
|$1,051
|Rough
|$235
|$554
|$725
1992 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$659
|$1,711
|$2,278
|Clean
|$589
|$1,530
|$2,037
|Average
|$450
|$1,168
|$1,556
|Rough
|$311
|$807
|$1,074