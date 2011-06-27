Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,724
|$8,038
|$9,395
|Clean
|$5,259
|$7,389
|$8,610
|Average
|$4,329
|$6,090
|$7,040
|Rough
|$3,399
|$4,792
|$5,470
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,474
|$5,972
|$6,861
|Clean
|$4,110
|$5,490
|$6,288
|Average
|$3,383
|$4,525
|$5,141
|Rough
|$2,656
|$3,561
|$3,995