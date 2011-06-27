Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,521
|$12,018
|$14,712
|Clean
|$9,236
|$11,662
|$14,253
|Average
|$8,664
|$10,952
|$13,333
|Rough
|$8,093
|$10,241
|$12,414
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,058
|$12,597
|$15,340
|Clean
|$9,756
|$12,224
|$14,861
|Average
|$9,152
|$11,479
|$13,902
|Rough
|$8,548
|$10,735
|$12,943
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,745
|$9,622
|$11,652
|Clean
|$7,513
|$9,337
|$11,288
|Average
|$7,048
|$8,768
|$10,560
|Rough
|$6,583
|$8,199
|$9,832
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,337
|$8,141
|$10,086
|Clean
|$6,146
|$7,900
|$9,771
|Average
|$5,766
|$7,419
|$9,140
|Rough
|$5,386
|$6,937
|$8,510
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500 Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,486
|$10,584
|$12,852
|Clean
|$8,231
|$10,271
|$12,450
|Average
|$7,722
|$9,645
|$11,647
|Rough
|$7,212
|$9,019
|$10,844
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,021
|$12,399
|$14,975
|Clean
|$9,720
|$12,033
|$14,507
|Average
|$9,118
|$11,299
|$13,572
|Rough
|$8,517
|$10,566
|$12,636