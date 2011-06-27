Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,786
|$2,684
|$3,176
|Clean
|$1,645
|$2,469
|$2,919
|Average
|$1,363
|$2,040
|$2,405
|Rough
|$1,081
|$1,610
|$1,890
Estimated values
2006 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,862
|$2,824
|$3,351
|Clean
|$1,715
|$2,598
|$3,079
|Average
|$1,421
|$2,146
|$2,537
|Rough
|$1,127
|$1,694
|$1,994