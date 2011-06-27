Used 2005 Lexus GS 430 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent GS 430
Harold, 01/06/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Built better than my 2002 CLK 430 Benz, Interior is heavenly. Traded my 2003 BMW M3, enough said.
Report Abuse
Best Luxury Sedan with Power
simir shah, 12/14/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This car is awesone I traded my 2000 GS 400 for 2005 GS 430 with all the fixings. This cars rocks.
Report Abuse
Excellent GS 430
Harold, 01/06/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Built better than my 2002 CLK 430 Benz, Interior is heavenly. Traded my 2003 BMW M3, enough said.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the GS 430
Related Used 2005 Lexus GS 430 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner