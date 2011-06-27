  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sorento
  4. Used 2015 Kia Sorento
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Kia Sorento Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,769$16,624$19,393
Clean$13,355$16,113$18,780
Average$12,527$15,090$17,555
Rough$11,700$14,067$16,329
Sell my 2015 Kia Sorento with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sorento near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,904$15,602$18,216
Clean$12,517$15,122$17,640
Average$11,741$14,162$16,489
Rough$10,965$13,202$15,338
Sell my 2015 Kia Sorento with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sorento near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,448$10,535$12,557
Clean$8,194$10,211$12,161
Average$7,686$9,563$11,367
Rough$7,178$8,914$10,573
Sell my 2015 Kia Sorento with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sorento near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,883$11,023$13,098
Clean$8,616$10,684$12,684
Average$8,082$10,006$11,856
Rough$7,549$9,328$11,028
Sell my 2015 Kia Sorento with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sorento near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,116$13,650$16,106
Clean$10,782$13,231$15,597
Average$10,114$12,391$14,579
Rough$9,446$11,551$13,561
Sell my 2015 Kia Sorento with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sorento near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,480$16,195$18,827
Clean$13,075$15,697$18,232
Average$12,265$14,701$17,042
Rough$11,454$13,705$15,852
Sell my 2015 Kia Sorento with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sorento near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,374$17,291$20,118
Clean$13,942$16,759$19,482
Average$13,078$15,695$18,210
Rough$12,214$14,631$16,939
Sell my 2015 Kia Sorento with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sorento near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,764$14,326$16,810
Clean$11,410$13,886$16,279
Average$10,703$13,004$15,217
Rough$9,996$12,123$14,154
Sell my 2015 Kia Sorento with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sorento near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,475$11,666$13,791
Clean$9,190$11,308$13,355
Average$8,621$10,590$12,483
Rough$8,051$9,872$11,612
Sell my 2015 Kia Sorento with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sorento near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,991$11,156$13,254
Clean$8,721$10,813$12,835
Average$8,181$10,126$11,998
Rough$7,640$9,440$11,160
Sell my 2015 Kia Sorento with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Sorento near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,194 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,211 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,194 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,211 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,194 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,211 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Kia Sorento ranges from $7,178 to $12,557, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.