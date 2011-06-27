Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,769
|$16,624
|$19,393
|Clean
|$13,355
|$16,113
|$18,780
|Average
|$12,527
|$15,090
|$17,555
|Rough
|$11,700
|$14,067
|$16,329
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,904
|$15,602
|$18,216
|Clean
|$12,517
|$15,122
|$17,640
|Average
|$11,741
|$14,162
|$16,489
|Rough
|$10,965
|$13,202
|$15,338
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,448
|$10,535
|$12,557
|Clean
|$8,194
|$10,211
|$12,161
|Average
|$7,686
|$9,563
|$11,367
|Rough
|$7,178
|$8,914
|$10,573
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,883
|$11,023
|$13,098
|Clean
|$8,616
|$10,684
|$12,684
|Average
|$8,082
|$10,006
|$11,856
|Rough
|$7,549
|$9,328
|$11,028
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,116
|$13,650
|$16,106
|Clean
|$10,782
|$13,231
|$15,597
|Average
|$10,114
|$12,391
|$14,579
|Rough
|$9,446
|$11,551
|$13,561
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,480
|$16,195
|$18,827
|Clean
|$13,075
|$15,697
|$18,232
|Average
|$12,265
|$14,701
|$17,042
|Rough
|$11,454
|$13,705
|$15,852
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,374
|$17,291
|$20,118
|Clean
|$13,942
|$16,759
|$19,482
|Average
|$13,078
|$15,695
|$18,210
|Rough
|$12,214
|$14,631
|$16,939
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,764
|$14,326
|$16,810
|Clean
|$11,410
|$13,886
|$16,279
|Average
|$10,703
|$13,004
|$15,217
|Rough
|$9,996
|$12,123
|$14,154
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,475
|$11,666
|$13,791
|Clean
|$9,190
|$11,308
|$13,355
|Average
|$8,621
|$10,590
|$12,483
|Rough
|$8,051
|$9,872
|$11,612
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,991
|$11,156
|$13,254
|Clean
|$8,721
|$10,813
|$12,835
|Average
|$8,181
|$10,126
|$11,998
|Rough
|$7,640
|$9,440
|$11,160