Used 1998 Lexus GS 300 for Sale Near Me

I picked up this car 8/2011 with 103K miles. I got for $9k out the door! clean 1 owner carfax with great service record! It was a steal!! It's in virtual mint condition. It has 130k miles now and no issues what so ever on many long trips, day to day city driving. Its comfortable, built like a tank, but ride is so quiet & smooth! It's not for racing! Not even the V8 is for that, but this car's power is enough to do what you needed to. It has classic & timeless good looks and I get compliments on it all the time. This car is durable reliable car that I can recommend to anyone. This model stopped in 2005 as in 06 a new style came out, but I like this one better!

Read more