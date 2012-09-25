Used 1998 Lexus GS 300 for Sale Near Me
- 127,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- Not Provided1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,988
- 201,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,695
- 161,754 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,454
- 126,886 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
- 96,094 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,701 Below Market
- 155,416 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,891
- 149,990 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,500
- 162,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$782 Below Market
- 130,715 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,200$923 Below Market
- 134,910 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$894 Below Market
- 92,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,507 Below Market
- 124,423 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,997$346 Below Market
- 176,144 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,900$554 Below Market
- 45,807 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$216 Below Market
- 121,622 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$8,988$548 Below Market
- 131,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,985
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 300
zoilus,09/25/2012
I picked up this car 8/2011 with 103K miles. I got for $9k out the door! clean 1 owner carfax with great service record! It was a steal!! It's in virtual mint condition. It has 130k miles now and no issues what so ever on many long trips, day to day city driving. Its comfortable, built like a tank, but ride is so quiet & smooth! It's not for racing! Not even the V8 is for that, but this car's power is enough to do what you needed to. It has classic & timeless good looks and I get compliments on it all the time. This car is durable reliable car that I can recommend to anyone. This model stopped in 2005 as in 06 a new style came out, but I like this one better!
