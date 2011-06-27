Used 1998 Lexus GS 300 Consumer Reviews
14 yrs later.... this car still rocks!
I picked up this car 8/2011 with 103K miles. I got for $9k out the door! clean 1 owner carfax with great service record! It was a steal!! It's in virtual mint condition. It has 130k miles now and no issues what so ever on many long trips, day to day city driving. Its comfortable, built like a tank, but ride is so quiet & smooth! It's not for racing! Not even the V8 is for that, but this car's power is enough to do what you needed to. It has classic & timeless good looks and I get compliments on it all the time. This car is durable reliable car that I can recommend to anyone. This model stopped in 2005 as in 06 a new style came out, but I like this one better!
i love it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When I bought this car it had 80000 miles I didn't do anything to the car until it reached 100000 miles nothing major and had to change the starter at about 105000 miles now at 110000 miles no problems so far an I hope it stays that way. Overall the car is great compare to whats out there don't think twice and buy it...........
Money muncher since day one!
I bought my car in 10/18, one owner, carfax report very good, maintenance kept up, only 109k miles and I thought I made the right decision in buying the car. But, I made a poor decision because ever since day one it's been in the shop 3 times all for different reasons. First it was the accelerator pedal sensor, then the throttle control sensor, then the brain as a result of the first two; then suddenly white smoke emitted from the engine, which it apparently only needed some gas treatment (but still incurred costs for repairs); now, it's in the shop again for some sort of right front suspension/wheel bearings/control arm (not sure right yet) issue. So, paying a car loan and for repairs isn't really something I can afford. But, overall the car drives nice when it drives, eats gas like no other, very comfortable car to drive. I'm still not happy with the cost of repairs and the problems.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
98 Lexus GS 300
This has been a great car. There has been only one problem - w/ the fuel gauge and that was fixed by the dealer. It is a very quiet smooth ride and feels sporty for a sedan. It feels solidly made and is comfortable on long or short trips. Lexus gives outstanding service to its customers - I love being able to make an appt for any type of service I may need - and they are on time.
BEST CAR I HAVE EVER OWNED
Bought car used in 2000 with 41000 miles on it. Smooth, classy, sporty, and just the best built car I have ever driven. Could have bit more power, but it has more power than 95% of other 3 L engines. One problem caused by me, getting too much H2O around engine led to 2 days at dealer. Another problem now is FM reception in nil when weather is hot. Still, would not trade for any other luxury car PERIOD and I have driven numerous higher end cars.
Sponsored cars related to the GS 300
Related Used 1998 Lexus GS 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570