Estimated values
2011 Lexus CT 200h 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,433
|$9,356
|$10,754
|Clean
|$6,906
|$8,678
|$9,951
|Average
|$5,851
|$7,323
|$8,345
|Rough
|$4,797
|$5,967
|$6,740
Estimated values
2011 Lexus CT 200h Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,016
|$10,198
|$11,782
|Clean
|$7,447
|$9,459
|$10,903
|Average
|$6,310
|$7,982
|$9,144
|Rough
|$5,173
|$6,504
|$7,385