Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Awesome Vehichle Horrible technology

jonathandaniel, 09/07/2013
Range Rover builds a magnificent vehicle, however, they can't seem to get their technology and navigation right. BMW, Mercedes and Audi blow Range Rover out of the water with their Navigation and Technology. The navigation in the new range rover is horrible. For the price of the vehicle they need to do a better job. We will be purchasing a portable nav unit for the car.

SUV that Drives like a sports car!

docnaro, 07/21/2013
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Just purchased a fully optioned Range Rover. Solid build quality, rapid acceleration, superb carving on highway, active screen. 14 MPG in city, 22mpg @ 70mph, 21mpg @79mph. Eco drive takes getting used to, especially when taking off across traffic

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
if you hit new range rover 2013 you may be waiting for over month to get it repaired - No parts

zlatopolsky, 04/22/2013
Driving I feel strange like I swing in a crib . it is not solid like previous model. After driving my car for 1 week I was unlucky to be hit from behind by Honda into bumper. My car immediately lost control, sled from right lane to the left through entire highway changing direction . As a result of this crash I had back and front bumpers damaged. I do not understand why hit from behind made me crossing highway like a billiard ball It was very unsecure and scary. When I had to pick up a body shop I was told that only one certified BS in town to repair such cars. I do not like this low option equal to 1. In addition to it I have to wait 4 weeks for parts to be delivered.

