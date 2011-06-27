  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  4. Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,982$36,083$40,283
Clean$31,044$35,010$39,043
Average$29,168$32,865$36,562
Rough$27,291$30,719$34,081
Sell my 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport near you
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,583$33,376$37,263
Clean$28,716$32,384$36,115
Average$26,980$30,400$33,820
Rough$25,244$28,415$31,525
Sell my 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport near you
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,159$42,432$46,820
Clean$37,040$41,171$45,379
Average$34,801$38,648$42,495
Rough$32,562$36,125$39,611
Sell my 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport near you
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,994$40,609$45,337
Clean$34,938$39,401$43,941
Average$32,826$36,987$41,148
Rough$30,714$34,572$38,356
Sell my 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport near you
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,051$35,033$39,111
Clean$30,141$33,991$37,906
Average$28,319$31,908$35,498
Rough$26,497$29,825$33,089
Sell my 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport near you
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,445$57,088$61,881
Clean$50,907$55,391$59,975
Average$47,830$51,997$56,164
Rough$44,753$48,602$52,352
Sell my 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport near you
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,055$47,734$52,541
Clean$41,792$46,315$50,923
Average$39,266$43,477$47,687
Rough$36,740$40,638$44,451
Sell my 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport near you
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,134$33,998$37,957
Clean$29,250$32,988$36,788
Average$27,482$30,966$34,450
Rough$25,714$28,945$32,112
Sell my 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport near you
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,268$47,006$51,872
Clean$41,028$45,608$50,274
Average$38,549$42,814$47,079
Rough$36,069$40,019$43,885
Sell my 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport near you
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,362$40,804$45,359
Clean$35,296$39,591$43,962
Average$33,162$37,165$41,168
Rough$31,029$34,739$38,374
Sell my 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,250 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,988 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Land Rover Range Rover Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,250 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,988 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,250 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,988 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport ranges from $25,714 to $37,957, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.