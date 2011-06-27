Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,982
|$36,083
|$40,283
|Clean
|$31,044
|$35,010
|$39,043
|Average
|$29,168
|$32,865
|$36,562
|Rough
|$27,291
|$30,719
|$34,081
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,583
|$33,376
|$37,263
|Clean
|$28,716
|$32,384
|$36,115
|Average
|$26,980
|$30,400
|$33,820
|Rough
|$25,244
|$28,415
|$31,525
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,159
|$42,432
|$46,820
|Clean
|$37,040
|$41,171
|$45,379
|Average
|$34,801
|$38,648
|$42,495
|Rough
|$32,562
|$36,125
|$39,611
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,994
|$40,609
|$45,337
|Clean
|$34,938
|$39,401
|$43,941
|Average
|$32,826
|$36,987
|$41,148
|Rough
|$30,714
|$34,572
|$38,356
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,051
|$35,033
|$39,111
|Clean
|$30,141
|$33,991
|$37,906
|Average
|$28,319
|$31,908
|$35,498
|Rough
|$26,497
|$29,825
|$33,089
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,445
|$57,088
|$61,881
|Clean
|$50,907
|$55,391
|$59,975
|Average
|$47,830
|$51,997
|$56,164
|Rough
|$44,753
|$48,602
|$52,352
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,055
|$47,734
|$52,541
|Clean
|$41,792
|$46,315
|$50,923
|Average
|$39,266
|$43,477
|$47,687
|Rough
|$36,740
|$40,638
|$44,451
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,134
|$33,998
|$37,957
|Clean
|$29,250
|$32,988
|$36,788
|Average
|$27,482
|$30,966
|$34,450
|Rough
|$25,714
|$28,945
|$32,112
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,268
|$47,006
|$51,872
|Clean
|$41,028
|$45,608
|$50,274
|Average
|$38,549
|$42,814
|$47,079
|Rough
|$36,069
|$40,019
|$43,885
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,362
|$40,804
|$45,359
|Clean
|$35,296
|$39,591
|$43,962
|Average
|$33,162
|$37,165
|$41,168
|Rough
|$31,029
|$34,739
|$38,374