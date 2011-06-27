2021 Land Rover Defender
|MSRP
|$47,450
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$46,240
2021 Land Rover Defender Review
- Strong off-road capabilities
- Wealth of customization options
- High-tech safety and off-road features
- Smooth ride for an off-road-oriented SUV
- Options can get pricey
- Cargo door is heavy and opens toward the curb
- New X-Dynamic trim features unique interior and exterior styling
- Part of the second Defender generation introduced for 2020
Sponsored cars related to the Defender
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Land Rover Defender.
Trending topics in reviews
2021 Land Rover Defender videos
Read Description
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Land Rover Defender, but since the 2021 Land Rover Defender is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The 2021 Ford Bronco is the hot vehicle of the moment. Mark Takahashi covers the new Bronco’s design and style and how it stacks up against its most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender.
SPEAKER 1: If you're into off-road vehicles, it's a great time to be alive. There are a lot of great choices out there, and it looks like the new Ford Bronco has the potential to be one of the best. There's no way to tell for sure until we get to drive it, so I thought I'd take the time to have a surface level chat about the Bronco's design, style, and how it stacks up against its two most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender. As always, hit that subscribe button below, because we have a ton of great content coming your way. And head over to edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs. If you haven't seen our Ford Bronco preview video yet, you might want to go check that out right now. Go ahead, I'll wait. When it comes to style, people often reference the past. Is it nostalgia, or does it take time for timeless style to develop? Personally, I think it's a combination of both. With the revival of the new Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender, the Jeep Wrangler has its work cut out for it. All three are iconic off-roaders with impressive specs and modern engineering. But they also celebrate their heritage with motifs and design elements that date back several decades. The common thread? Well, they're all boxy with short overhangs for better off-road capabilities. Most of them are also a lot more primitive and utilitarian than the typical family crossover SUV. Let's start with the Jeep, since in a lot of ways it was the originator of this class, as one of the first mass-produced four wheel drive vehicles. The Jeep was instrumental in helping the Allies win World War II, and went on to become a symbol of freedom and sacrifice. It's easy to see its lineage, even with an eight decade difference. They're both purpose-built and fairly simple in design. After all, the fewer intricacies and complications means quicker production, and that was critical to the war effort. The Willys MA here shows the origins of the Wrangler's distinctive grill, with these upright metal slats. They're also the flat fenders and slab-sided body that are instantly recognizable. Other Jeep staples include the fold down windshield as well as the removable doors. The MB version is the one that we recognize as the traditional military Jeep. Note the grill is now stamped steel rather than those welded slats, because it speeds up production. After the war, Willys introduced the first civilian Jeep. That's where the CJ name comes from. Over the decades, it evolved, but remains easily recognizable. There have been some tweaks here and there, with maybe a little rounded-off corner here and rounded-off fenders there, and even, yeah, rectangular headlights. Ugh. The CJ title was dropped in favor of the Wrangler name in the late 1980s. The Jeep has the kind of brand equity that you simply can't buy. And the fan base is very dedicated, as evidenced by a handful of comments in that Bronco preview video. Then there's the Land Rover Defender. The Defender's heritage can be traced back to the original Land Rover Series I, II, III. Unlike the Jeep, these were developed for agricultural and light commercial duty in postwar England. They were similarly primitive, though. In the '80s, the Defender came on the scene with the squared-off style that so many of us come to love. The two main versions, Defender 90 and the longer Defender 110 were only sold in the US for a few years, which kind of made them forbidden fruit for a lot of people. Its rarity and price gained its own cult following, and that squared-off shaped and exposed rivets had a charm all its own. The Defender underwent its only true redesign last year. In the process, it lost some of that aforementioned charm. The new Defender is more of a modern reinterpretation rather than an evolution. It's softer in its style, which may be a disappointment to Defender loyalists. But it may also gain a wider audience as a result. To use a movie industry reference, it's great to have critical acclaim, but every now and then you need a blockbuster to keep the lights on. Now the problem is, this dumpster fire that is 2020 makes it really difficult to tell whether or not the Defender is a success or failure when it comes to sales. We'll just have to wait a little longer to see what the public's reaction is to it. There are hints of the original Defender here and there, but it's simply not as bad ass as the original. Sure, it has some mean-looking headlights, and that chopped-off rear tail section. But the rounding of the corners and the fenders almost remind me of a Honda Element from certain angles, and that's not exactly a compliment. I have no doubt that it's a very capable off-roader. And if current Land Rover vehicles are an indication, all that technical wizardry should make it a lot easier to navigate difficult terrain. Part of the allure of off-roading is actually in the struggle. It's that sensation that you're an integral part of reaching the destination. I have a feeling that the Defender might actually make things too easy, if that's even possible. The interior is a good example. It has echoes of the past, but it's overpowered by the modern and luxurious setting it's in. I'm sure it's a great glamper, and it's probably better to drive on the road. But in this instance, I'm falling on the side of edginess. I know, me, Mr. Luxury! Who knew? Plus I feel kind of bad mucking up that lovely cabin. And now, onto the new hotness of the moment, new Ford Bronco. Has the Bronco split the difference between the Jeep and the Defender? No. No, no, no. From my in-person experience, it's definitely a lot closer to the Jeep Wrangler than the Defender. In some ways, it's what I wish the Defender could have been, with its strong, retro identity, with all the tech and convenience features that we get from any modern car. I can see how some might feel that Ford was a little heavy-handed with the retro styling, because I sort of feel the same way. Or at least I used to. When you think of other retro revivals, like the PT Cruiser, Chevy HHR, or that monstrosity that was the last Thunderbird, yeah, I can see that. But man, it just seems to work for me with this Bronco. What really resonates with me is that they didn't put any retro features in there that didn't really serve a purpose. Like the peaked fenders that are a retro callback, but they allow the driver to get a better indication of where the corners are when they're off-roading. On the whole, it's the details that make the Bronco special. It's as if Ford let Jeep take over market research for two decades while they took a massive shortcut that isn't on any map, and ended up at the same destination at the same time. I suppose Chevy could have followed suit. But that new Blazer has abandoned all of its heritage in favor of mass-market appeal, as questionable as that may be. In the more affluent class, the Mercedes G Wagon, well that's more of a reboot than a sequel, because honestly, I still have a hard time telling the new one from the previous one. If successful, the Ford Bronco may usher in a new era of cool off-roaders. Or at least one can hope. I would love to see a revival of the Toyota FJ, and perhaps with a hail Mary pass in the automotive industry, maybe we could someday see an International Scout come back. Come on, Navistar. It's a license to print money. Anyway, those are my thoughts on the new Ford Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler, as well as the Land Rover Defender. Let me know what you think in the comments below. And as always, head on to edmunds.com for more information on the Bronco and all of its competition. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe.
Features & Specs
|P400 110 X-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$65,500
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P300 90 2dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,100
|MPG
|18 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P400 110 X-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$71,600
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$62,700
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Example Price Checker™
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Defender a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Land Rover Defender?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Land Rover Defender:
- New X-Dynamic trim features unique interior and exterior styling
- Part of the second Defender generation introduced for 2020
Is the Land Rover Defender reliable?
Is the 2021 Land Rover Defender a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Land Rover Defender?
The least-expensive 2021 Land Rover Defender is the 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,100.
Other versions include:
- P400 110 X-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $65,500
- P300 90 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,100
- P400 110 X-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $71,600
- P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $62,700
- P300 110 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,800
- P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $83,000
- P300 110 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,500
- P300 90 S 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,400
- P400 90 X-Dynamic S 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $57,800
- P400 90 First Edition 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $64,100
- P400 90 X 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $80,500
What are the different models of Land Rover Defender?
More about the 2021 Land Rover Defender
2021 Land Rover Defender Overview
The 2021 Land Rover Defender is offered in the following submodels: Defender SUV, Defender Hybrid. Available styles include P400 110 X-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P300 90 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P400 110 X-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P300 110 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P300 90 S 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P300 110 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P400 90 X-Dynamic S 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400 90 First Edition 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P400 90 X 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Land Rover Defender?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Land Rover Defender and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Defender.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Land Rover Defender and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Defender featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Land Rover Defender?
2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,450. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,210 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,210 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,240.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.
2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 S 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 S 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,750. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 S 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,297 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,297 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,453.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 S 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.
2021 Land Rover Defender P300 110 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 110 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,850. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 110 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,480 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,480 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,370.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 110 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 2.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 110 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Land Rover Defender P300 110 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 110 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,150. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 110 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,662 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,662 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,488.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 110 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2021 Land Rover Defender P300 110 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 X-Dynamic S 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 X-Dynamic S 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,150. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 X-Dynamic S 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,518 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,518 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,632.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 X-Dynamic S 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.
2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,050. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,661 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,661 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $62,389.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 First Edition 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 First Edition 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,450. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 First Edition 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,683 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,683 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $63,767.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 First Edition 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.
2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,850. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,827 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,827 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $65,023.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,950. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,967 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,967 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $70,983.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 X 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 X 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $81,850. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 X 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,114 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,114 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $79,736.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 X 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.
2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $84,350. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,179 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,179 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $82,171.
The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Land Rover Defenders are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Land Rover Defender for sale near. There are currently 42 new 2021 Defenders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $54,630 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Land Rover Defender.
Can't find a new 2021 Land Rover Defenders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Land Rover for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,964.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Land Rover Defender?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Land Rover lease specials
Related 2021 Land Rover Defender info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Ford Focus 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2007
- Used Hyundai Equus for sale
- Used Toyota Prius 2018
- Used Nissan Sentra 2013
- Used Nissan Altima 2013
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used Dodge Durango 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Lexus IS 300
- 2020 Crosstrek
- 2020 ALPINA B7
- 2020 3
- 2021 Q50
- 2020 Chevrolet Spark
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Nissan Sentra News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
- Best Economys
- Best Sports Cars
Lease deals by make
- Honda Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals