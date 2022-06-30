2023 Land Rover Defender 110 P300 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18 MPG
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/20 MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|404.6/476.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 4,000 rpm
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,716 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Full time 4WD
|yes
|Electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|197.6 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.9 in.
|Height
|77.7 in.
|Wheel base
|119.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.0 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|42.1 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|38.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|40.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,815 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,716 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,845 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted steel wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R18 tires
|yes
|Fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|Outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Air Suspension Pack
|+$1,600
|Packages
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)
|+$710
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)
|+$560
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$145
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$240
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Family Comfort Pack
|+$2,500
|Family Pack
|+$2,100
|Bright Exterior Pack
|+$1,200
|Extended Bright Exterior Pack
|+$1,500
|Comfort and Convenience Pack
|+$1,120
|Smoker's Package
|+$60
|Towing Pack
|+$1,850
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)
|+$560
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)
|+$710
|Off-Road Pack
|+$1,550
|Advanced Off-Road Capability Package
|+$750
|Cold Climate Package
|+$700
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$350
|Safety & Security Options
|Intrusion Sensor
|+$500
|Interior Options
|ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror
|+$450
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|+$400
|60/40 Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline
|+$100
|Integrated Air Compressor
|+$1,000
|White Powder Coat Cross Car Beam w/Brushed Finish
|+$200
|Loadspace Rails
|+$150
|60/40 Heated Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline
|+$600
|3-Zone Climate Control w/Chiller
|+$1,100
|Activity Key
|+$200
|3-Zone Climate Control
|+$400
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|+$1,200
|Air Quality Sensor
|+$100
|40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats
|+$500
|Loadspace Partition Net
|+$100
|Front Jump Seat
|+$900
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$360
|Meridian 400 Watt Sound System
|+$350
|Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filter
|+$250
|Exterior Options
|Exterior Side-Mounted Gear Carrier
|+$900
|Front Expedition System w/Undershield
|+$2,500
|A' Frame Protection Bar
|+$1,300
|Off-Road Tires
|+$350
|Raised Air Intake
|+$850
|Deployable Roof Ladder
|+$850
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$100
|19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$1,200
|18" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$800
|20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$2,800
|Expedition Roof Rack
|+$1,950
|Matte Black Hood Decal
|+$200
|19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$1,800
|Automatic Headlight Levelling
|+$0
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$2,400
|Undershield
|+$1,000
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$2,800
|Wheel Arch Extensions
|+$800
|20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$2,200
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$2,800
|19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$1,200
|Black Signature Graphic w/A Pillar
|+$200
|Fog Lights
|+$200
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$200
|Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector
|+$700
|Body Colored Spare Wheel Cover
|+$400
