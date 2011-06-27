1994 Land Rover Defender Review
Other years
After bringing the four-door Defender 110 to our shores last year, Land Rover decides to pull that model from the U.S. market and instead offer us the two-door version, called the Defender 90. As before, the number that is part of the Defender's name refers to the wheelbase length, rounded off in this case as it's actually 92.9 inches. A 3.9-liter, 182-horsepower V8, permanent 4WD and a five-speed manual gearbox are standard (no automatic is available). So are just two seats, though a small rear bench is optional. With its blocky body style, exposed door hinges and primitive cabin decor, the Defender 90 looks as if it could be a Land Rover from 30 years ago, but its simple and rugged design makes it an ideal means of transport for African Safari enthusiasts.
PDukes,10/29/2003
90 2dr SUV 4WD
This is truly the most fun car I have ever owned. On road or Off, it never gives up and never gives out. When I die they will have to pry the wheel from my cold dead hands. In 3 yrs it has never broken down on me, not once. They are cost prohibitive to maintain but, in my word, worth every penny. NEVER use the dealership, find a specialist. Its unstopable offroad and their are more aftermarket parts and accessories than you can imagine. Versitile top off top on. My friends cars all cost more, but its my car they want in their hearts. If you can get one jump at it. It rides like a Truck, it is not a jeep or sports car. Test drive before purchase.
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
