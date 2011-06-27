  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Defender
  4. Used 1994 Land Rover Defender
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

1994 Land Rover Defender Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
1997
1995
1994
1993
Land Rover Defender for Sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used Defender for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

After bringing the four-door Defender 110 to our shores last year, Land Rover decides to pull that model from the U.S. market and instead offer us the two-door version, called the Defender 90. As before, the number that is part of the Defender's name refers to the wheelbase length, rounded off in this case as it's actually 92.9 inches. A 3.9-liter, 182-horsepower V8, permanent 4WD and a five-speed manual gearbox are standard (no automatic is available). So are just two seats, though a small rear bench is optional. With its blocky body style, exposed door hinges and primitive cabin decor, the Defender 90 looks as if it could be a Land Rover from 30 years ago, but its simple and rugged design makes it an ideal means of transport for African Safari enthusiasts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Land Rover Defender.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

From My Cold Dead Hands
PDukes,10/29/2003
90 2dr SUV 4WD
This is truly the most fun car I have ever owned. On road or Off, it never gives up and never gives out. When I die they will have to pry the wheel from my cold dead hands. In 3 yrs it has never broken down on me, not once. They are cost prohibitive to maintain but, in my word, worth every penny. NEVER use the dealership, find a specialist. Its unstopable offroad and their are more aftermarket parts and accessories than you can imagine. Versitile top off top on. My friends cars all cost more, but its my car they want in their hearts. If you can get one jump at it. It rides like a Truck, it is not a jeep or sports car. Test drive before purchase.
See all 1 reviews of the 1994 Land Rover Defender
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1994 Land Rover Defender features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Land Rover Defender

Used 1994 Land Rover Defender Overview

The Used 1994 Land Rover Defender is offered in the following submodels: Defender SUV. Available styles include 90 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Land Rover Defender?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Land Rover Defenders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Land Rover Defender for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Land Rover Defender.

Can't find a used 1994 Land Rover Defenders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Defender for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,438.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,279.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Defender for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,152.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,562.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Land Rover Defender?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Defender lease specials

Related Used 1994 Land Rover Defender info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles