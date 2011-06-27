  1. Home
1993 Land Rover Defender Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Land Rover Defender. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Land Rover Defender.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Present Owner of #33
David W. Hannig,06/19/2002
110 4dr SUV 4WD
Has been a good vehicle and is now 10 years old - over the years the repair parts have been very exspensive. Average amount of repairs
Features & Specs

MPG
9 city / 11 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1993 Land Rover Defender features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Land Rover Defender

Used 1993 Land Rover Defender Overview

The Used 1993 Land Rover Defender is offered in the following submodels: Defender SUV. Available styles include 110 4dr SUV 4WD.

