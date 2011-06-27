Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Defender
  4. Used 2023 Land Rover Defender
  5. Appraisal value

2023 Land Rover Defender Value
2023 Land Rover Defender
2023 Land Rover Defender trade-in prices vary significantly by zip code, mileage, and condition. Get a more accurate value for your car with the Edmunds appraisal tool. - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle 
Go
Estimated values for the 2023 Land Rover Defender
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values are currently unavailable.
Did you know?
Vehicle appraisals vary significantly by zip code, mileage and condition. Get your most accurate price in just minutes!
Go
Sell my 2023 Land Rover Defender with Edmunds Shop for a used Land Rover Defender near you 

FAQ

Related information

Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home State

Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home Town

Appraisal Values by Make

Appraisal Value by Model Year

Resources For Buying or Selling A Car

Recommended

Other models