It's interesting to read the reviews here and then compare them with the corresponding "ratings"........mainly, because I feel exactly the same way! These trucks are leaky, they rattle, they have all sorts of driveline noise, etc., but would I get rid of mine? NO WAY! There's just something about a Defender 90 that's difficult to put into words. Thankfully, mine has been very reliable, but even if it weren't, I would still love it. They look great, and they sound even better! I get more people inquiring about it than I do with my Ferrari! If you ever own one, you'll know what I mean about all this! (Also, I'm not aware of a car that holds its value better than a Defender!

