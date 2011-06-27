Vehicle overview

The 2012 Aston Martin Virage quite literally fills in the gap between the merely splendid DB9 and the exotic DBS in terms of aggressive styling, engine output, suspension calibration and price. From the layman's perspective, there's not a whole lot of differentiation here, and indeed it'll be tough for even Aston Martin aficionados to tell the Virage apart from its siblings at a glance. But considered solely on merit, there's a lot right about the Virage.

At its core, the Virage is built from the most current, most evolved version of the "VH" platform architecture that began in the DB9 and has since expanded to include every Aston Martin presently sold. Introduced at the close of last year, the V12-powered Virage promotes Aston Martin's design language evolution as well. The sparingly sculpted body is unmistakably Aston Martin, but with a sharper, more contemporary flair that was intended to take the company into the next generation.

As is the case with two-thirds of current Aston Martins, the driving force for the Virage is a hand-built aluminum 6.0-liter V12. Twenty horsepower on either side of the Virage's output will land you in either DB9 territory or the DBS's neighborhood. However, unlike the DB9, the Virage comes with standard racing-inspired carbon-ceramic disc brakes and 20-inch wheels -- just like the more dedicated DBS.

But there's more to an Aston Martin than hardware, or even software. The experience of driving an Aston Martin is supposed to be pleasurable on several levels: audibly, visually and even "olfactorily." The Virage interior is practically wallpapered in aromatic, premium leather, plus wood, alloy and piano black trim. If you don't care for the colors Aston Martin offers, you can pay extra to have any color matched inside or out. Modern conveniences like smartphone connectivity, a premium audio system and navigation are standard, but you won't find a reverse camera -- best be careful of that shapely rear end.

So is the roughly $20,000 leap from the DB9 to the Virage worthwhile? Some manufacturers charge nearly that much for a carbon-ceramic brake system upgrade alone, plus you get the nifty "road-reading" suspension and 20 more horses under the Virage's hood. Seems like a deal to us, and perhaps even more of a bargain than the next $70,000 jump up to the DBS.

There are a number of other exotic sports or grand touring cars like the Audi R8, Bentley Continental GT, Jaguar XKR, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG or Porsche 911 Turbo. Each offers a unique motoring experience with wildly varying price tags. The 2012 Aston Martin Virage might not be the ultimate driver's car, but what it lacks in maximum thrills, it makes up for with stunning good looks, everyday drivability and loads of character.