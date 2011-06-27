2019 Lamborghini Aventador
Which Aventador does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Has one of the few non-turbocharged V12s on the market
- It is as fast as it looks
- Extroverted styling at its most extreme
Sponsored cars related to the Aventador
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|S 2dr Coupe AWD
6.5L 12cyl 7AM
|MSRP
|$417,826
|MPG
|9 city / 15 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|729 hp @ 8400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Aventador safety features:
- Carbon-Fiber Monocoque
- Surrounds passengers with a rigid and strong safety cell, allowing the crumple zones to absorb energy.
- Electronic Stability Program
- Helps prevent spinouts before they start by selectively applying the brakes to specific wheels.
- Knee Airbags
- Help keep passengers from submarining under the seat belt during a collision.
Lamborghini Aventador vs. the competition
Lamborghini Aventador vs. Aston Martin DB11
If a V12 is what you're after but you don't want the aggressive angles and sharp body lines of the Aventador, the Aston Martin DB11 may be a smart choice. While it isn't exactly a track-munching hypercar like the Lambo, the DB11 is a powerful, super-athletic British sports car with a refined personality. And it even offers a back seat. It's also worth noting that the Aston is about half the price of the Aventador.
Lamborghini Aventador vs. Ferrari Portofino
A hardtop convertible with a sonorous V8 under the hood, the Ferrari Portofino offers a bit more restrained driving experience compared to the Aventador (especially up against the SVJ). It also has a classy look and excellent driving dynamics all its own. Much like the Aventador, the Ferrari offers a number of customization options for the interior, but the Ferrari has something the Lambo doesn't: a back seat.
Lamborghini Aventador vs. McLaren 720S Spider
While it doesn't possess the power or the prowess of the hybrid P1, the McLaren 720S Spider is still one of the Aventador's strongest competitors. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 paired with a quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission, the McLaren puts down 710 horsepower, about as close to the Aventador's 740 horses as you can get. The 720S is also a bit easier to live with, if you decide to use it on a daily basis that is, thanks to a comfortable ride quality and well-sorted interior.
FAQ
Is the Lamborghini Aventador a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador:
- New SVJ and SVJ Roadster trim
- 740-hp V12 engine, four-wheel steering and all-wheel drive
- Active aerodynamics and revised suspension and body panels for lower drag
- Part of the first Aventador generation introduced for 2012
Is the Lamborghini Aventador reliable?
Is the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lamborghini Aventador?
The least-expensive 2019 Lamborghini Aventador is the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador S 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $417,826.
Other versions include:
- S 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) which starts at $417,826
What are the different models of Lamborghini Aventador?
More about the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
2019 Lamborghini Aventador Overview
The 2019 Lamborghini Aventador is offered in the following submodels: Aventador Coupe, Aventador Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM), and S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Aventador.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Aventador featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lamborghini Aventador?
Which 2019 Lamborghini Aventadors are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lamborghini Aventador for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador.
Can't find a new 2019 Lamborghini Aventadors you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lamborghini Aventador for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,459.
Find a new Lamborghini for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,879.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lamborghini Aventador?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lamborghini lease specials
Related 2019 Lamborghini Aventador info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan
- Lamborghini Huracan 2019
- Lamborghini Aventador 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2020 Bentley Continental
- 2020 8 Series
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2020 BMW M2
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman