Estimated values
2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,934
|$5,056
|$5,877
|Clean
|$3,742
|$4,802
|$5,566
|Average
|$3,358
|$4,294
|$4,945
|Rough
|$2,975
|$3,786
|$4,324
Estimated values
2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,914
|$4,957
|$5,722
|Clean
|$3,723
|$4,708
|$5,419
|Average
|$3,341
|$4,210
|$4,814
|Rough
|$2,960
|$3,712
|$4,209