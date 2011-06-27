Estimated values
1999 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,655
|$2,447
|$2,843
|Clean
|$1,486
|$2,197
|$2,560
|Average
|$1,148
|$1,697
|$1,995
|Rough
|$810
|$1,198
|$1,429
Estimated values
1999 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,693
|$2,471
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,218
|$2,573
|Average
|$1,174
|$1,714
|$2,005
|Rough
|$828
|$1,209
|$1,437
Estimated values
1999 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,290
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,057
|$2,363
|Average
|$1,120
|$1,589
|$1,841
|Rough
|$790
|$1,121
|$1,319