Estimated values
1991 Mercury Tracer 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,357
|$1,761
|Clean
|$530
|$1,200
|$1,558
|Average
|$388
|$884
|$1,152
|Rough
|$246
|$569
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Tracer LTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$661
|$1,378
|$1,761
|Clean
|$583
|$1,218
|$1,558
|Average
|$426
|$898
|$1,152
|Rough
|$270
|$577
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Tracer 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,368
|$1,761
|Clean
|$555
|$1,209
|$1,558
|Average
|$406
|$891
|$1,152
|Rough
|$257
|$573
|$745