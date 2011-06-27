Estimated values
2006 Mercury Montego Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,070
|$2,761
|$3,149
|Clean
|$1,875
|$2,505
|$2,854
|Average
|$1,484
|$1,991
|$2,265
|Rough
|$1,093
|$1,478
|$1,676
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Montego Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,028
|$2,630
|$2,969
|Clean
|$1,836
|$2,385
|$2,691
|Average
|$1,453
|$1,896
|$2,136
|Rough
|$1,070
|$1,407
|$1,581
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Montego Premier 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,284
|$3,218
|$3,737
|Clean
|$2,068
|$2,919
|$3,388
|Average
|$1,637
|$2,321
|$2,689
|Rough
|$1,205
|$1,722
|$1,990
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Montego Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,404
|$3,195
|$3,638
|Clean
|$2,177
|$2,898
|$3,298
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,304
|$2,617
|Rough
|$1,269
|$1,710
|$1,937