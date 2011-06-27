Estimated values
1994 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$762
|$1,321
|$1,598
|Clean
|$694
|$1,204
|$1,462
|Average
|$559
|$969
|$1,191
|Rough
|$423
|$735
|$919
Estimated values
1994 Mercury Villager Nautica 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$927
|$1,495
|$1,774
|Clean
|$844
|$1,362
|$1,623
|Average
|$680
|$1,096
|$1,321
|Rough
|$515
|$831
|$1,020
Estimated values
1994 Mercury Villager LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$838
|$1,438
|$1,734
|Clean
|$764
|$1,310
|$1,587
|Average
|$615
|$1,055
|$1,292
|Rough
|$466
|$799
|$997
Estimated values
1994 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$761
|$1,308
|$1,579
|Clean
|$693
|$1,192
|$1,445
|Average
|$558
|$960
|$1,176
|Rough
|$423
|$727
|$908