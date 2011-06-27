Estimated values
2001 Mercury Cougar 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,722
|$2,441
|$2,842
|Clean
|$1,528
|$2,170
|$2,525
|Average
|$1,139
|$1,629
|$1,893
|Rough
|$751
|$1,088
|$1,261
Estimated values
2001 Mercury Cougar 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,744
|$2,468
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,547
|$2,195
|$2,552
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,647
|$1,913
|Rough
|$760
|$1,100
|$1,274