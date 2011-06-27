Estimated values
2011 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,575
|$4,384
|$4,972
|Clean
|$3,320
|$4,075
|$4,618
|Average
|$2,810
|$3,458
|$3,910
|Rough
|$2,300
|$2,841
|$3,202
Estimated values
2011 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,778
|$4,607
|$5,209
|Clean
|$3,508
|$4,283
|$4,838
|Average
|$2,970
|$3,634
|$4,097
|Rough
|$2,431
|$2,986
|$3,355
Estimated values
2011 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,998
|$4,825
|$5,429
|Clean
|$3,713
|$4,486
|$5,042
|Average
|$3,143
|$3,807
|$4,269
|Rough
|$2,573
|$3,128
|$3,496