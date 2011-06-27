Estimated values
1994 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$908
|$1,468
|$1,776
|Clean
|$799
|$1,295
|$1,566
|Average
|$580
|$948
|$1,146
|Rough
|$361
|$600
|$726
Estimated values
1994 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$956
|$1,484
|$1,776
|Clean
|$841
|$1,309
|$1,566
|Average
|$611
|$958
|$1,146
|Rough
|$380
|$607
|$726
Estimated values
1994 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,029
|$1,579
|$1,882
|Clean
|$905
|$1,392
|$1,660
|Average
|$657
|$1,019
|$1,215
|Rough
|$410
|$646
|$770
Estimated values
1994 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,576
|$1,870
|Clean
|$916
|$1,390
|$1,649
|Average
|$665
|$1,017
|$1,207
|Rough
|$414
|$645
|$765