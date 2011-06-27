Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper Coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,003
|$9,971
|$10,933
|Clean
|$8,696
|$9,620
|$10,531
|Average
|$8,083
|$8,920
|$9,726
|Rough
|$7,470
|$8,220
|$8,921
Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper Coupe John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,280
|$14,634
|$15,983
|Clean
|$12,827
|$14,120
|$15,395
|Average
|$11,922
|$13,092
|$14,218
|Rough
|$11,018
|$12,065
|$13,042
Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper Coupe S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,423
|$11,542
|$12,655
|Clean
|$10,068
|$11,137
|$12,189
|Average
|$9,358
|$10,326
|$11,258
|Rough
|$8,648
|$9,515
|$10,326