Estimated values
2002 Mercury Villager Estate 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,761
|$2,529
|$2,929
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,326
|$2,697
|Average
|$1,339
|$1,921
|$2,235
|Rough
|$1,057
|$1,516
|$1,772
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Villager Sport Plus 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,451
|$2,888
|Clean
|$1,486
|$2,255
|$2,660
|Average
|$1,227
|$1,862
|$2,204
|Rough
|$969
|$1,469
|$1,748
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Villager Sport 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,602
|$2,419
|$2,847
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,225
|$2,622
|Average
|$1,217
|$1,838
|$2,172
|Rough
|$961
|$1,450
|$1,723
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Villager Popular 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,503
|$2,299
|$2,716
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,115
|$2,502
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,746
|$2,073
|Rough
|$902
|$1,378
|$1,644
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Villager Value 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,490
|$2,233
|$2,623
|Clean
|$1,370
|$2,054
|$2,415
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,696
|$2,001
|Rough
|$894
|$1,339
|$1,587
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Villager Estate Premium 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,667
|$2,520
|$2,968
|Clean
|$1,534
|$2,318
|$2,733
|Average
|$1,267
|$1,915
|$2,265
|Rough
|$1,000
|$1,511
|$1,796