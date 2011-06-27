Estimated values
1991 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,357
|$1,769
|Clean
|$524
|$1,196
|$1,560
|Average
|$381
|$876
|$1,142
|Rough
|$237
|$555
|$724
Estimated values
1991 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$627
|$1,367
|$1,769
|Clean
|$552
|$1,206
|$1,560
|Average
|$401
|$882
|$1,142
|Rough
|$250
|$559
|$724