Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,619
|$4,840
|$5,534
|Clean
|$3,267
|$4,366
|$4,983
|Average
|$2,563
|$3,419
|$3,881
|Rough
|$1,859
|$2,472
|$2,779
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,006
|$5,580
|$6,472
|Clean
|$3,616
|$5,034
|$5,828
|Average
|$2,837
|$3,942
|$4,539
|Rough
|$2,057
|$2,850
|$3,250
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328xi 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,028
|$5,499
|$6,334
|Clean
|$3,636
|$4,961
|$5,703
|Average
|$2,853
|$3,885
|$4,442
|Rough
|$2,069
|$2,809
|$3,180
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,071
|$5,472
|$6,269
|Clean
|$3,675
|$4,937
|$5,644
|Average
|$2,883
|$3,866
|$4,396
|Rough
|$2,090
|$2,795
|$3,148
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,274
|$5,666
|$6,458
|Clean
|$3,859
|$5,112
|$5,815
|Average
|$3,027
|$4,003
|$4,529
|Rough
|$2,195
|$2,894
|$3,243
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,549
|$6,321
|$7,324
|Clean
|$4,107
|$5,703
|$6,595
|Average
|$3,221
|$4,466
|$5,136
|Rough
|$2,336
|$3,229
|$3,678
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,124
|$4,171
|$4,767
|Clean
|$2,820
|$3,763
|$4,292
|Average
|$2,212
|$2,946
|$3,343
|Rough
|$1,604
|$2,130
|$2,393
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,465
|$5,956
|$6,805
|Clean
|$4,031
|$5,374
|$6,127
|Average
|$3,162
|$4,208
|$4,772
|Rough
|$2,293
|$3,042
|$3,417
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,987
|$3,810
|$4,281
|Clean
|$2,696
|$3,437
|$3,855
|Average
|$2,115
|$2,691
|$3,002
|Rough
|$1,534
|$1,946
|$2,150
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 335xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,570
|$4,625
|$5,228
|Clean
|$3,223
|$4,173
|$4,707
|Average
|$2,528
|$3,267
|$3,666
|Rough
|$1,834
|$2,362
|$2,625
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,296
|$6,860
|$7,753
|Clean
|$4,781
|$6,189
|$6,981
|Average
|$3,750
|$4,847
|$5,437
|Rough
|$2,720
|$3,504
|$3,893