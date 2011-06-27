  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,619$4,840$5,534
Clean$3,267$4,366$4,983
Average$2,563$3,419$3,881
Rough$1,859$2,472$2,779
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,006$5,580$6,472
Clean$3,616$5,034$5,828
Average$2,837$3,942$4,539
Rough$2,057$2,850$3,250
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328xi 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,028$5,499$6,334
Clean$3,636$4,961$5,703
Average$2,853$3,885$4,442
Rough$2,069$2,809$3,180
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,071$5,472$6,269
Clean$3,675$4,937$5,644
Average$2,883$3,866$4,396
Rough$2,090$2,795$3,148
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,274$5,666$6,458
Clean$3,859$5,112$5,815
Average$3,027$4,003$4,529
Rough$2,195$2,894$3,243
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,549$6,321$7,324
Clean$4,107$5,703$6,595
Average$3,221$4,466$5,136
Rough$2,336$3,229$3,678
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,124$4,171$4,767
Clean$2,820$3,763$4,292
Average$2,212$2,946$3,343
Rough$1,604$2,130$2,393
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,465$5,956$6,805
Clean$4,031$5,374$6,127
Average$3,162$4,208$4,772
Rough$2,293$3,042$3,417
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 328xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,987$3,810$4,281
Clean$2,696$3,437$3,855
Average$2,115$2,691$3,002
Rough$1,534$1,946$2,150
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 335xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,570$4,625$5,228
Clean$3,223$4,173$4,707
Average$2,528$3,267$3,666
Rough$1,834$2,362$2,625
Estimated values
2007 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,296$6,860$7,753
Clean$4,781$6,189$6,981
Average$3,750$4,847$5,437
Rough$2,720$3,504$3,893
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,820 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,763 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 BMW 3 Series ranges from $1,604 to $4,767, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.