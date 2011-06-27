Used 2010 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best Bang For Your Buck!!
mtloveskg, 04/17/2010
6 of 7 people found this review helpful
This little car is amazing. First of all I am 6'3" 245 pounds and have plenty of room! MPG are 30.4 after 2k miles of mixed driving with AC on. Not too shabby at all! Amenities are bar none for this class (read below for more on that).
Fun and Sporty little car!
mikeyt, 06/14/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful
I love this car. It is so sporty with all the cool features (see below). It is not as commonly seen as its rivals (Corolla, Civic, Fit, and Yaris) so it stands out a lot more!
Best Bang For Your Buck
mikeyt1818, 07/22/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful
Fun car, sporty and peppy despite 1.6 liter engine. Great features on SX like leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, metal pedals, 16" inch alloys, rear spoiler, sport cloth with red stitches. Very sporty looking!
