Used 2010 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best Bang For Your Buck!! mtloveskg , 04/17/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This little car is amazing. First of all I am 6'3" 245 pounds and have plenty of room! MPG are 30.4 after 2k miles of mixed driving with AC on. Not too shabby at all! Amenities are bar none for this class (read below for more on that).

Fun and Sporty little car! mikeyt , 06/14/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this car. It is so sporty with all the cool features (see below). It is not as commonly seen as its rivals (Corolla, Civic, Fit, and Yaris) so it stands out a lot more!