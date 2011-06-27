Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,329
|$30,573
|$32,112
|Clean
|$28,821
|$30,039
|$31,540
|Average
|$27,805
|$28,970
|$30,397
|Rough
|$26,788
|$27,902
|$29,254
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,621
|$30,032
|$31,776
|Clean
|$28,125
|$29,508
|$31,210
|Average
|$27,133
|$28,458
|$30,079
|Rough
|$26,141
|$27,408
|$28,948
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,364
|$26,676
|$28,296
|Clean
|$24,924
|$26,210
|$27,793
|Average
|$24,045
|$25,277
|$26,785
|Rough
|$23,166
|$24,345
|$25,778
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,138
|$29,600
|$32,629
|Clean
|$26,668
|$29,083
|$32,048
|Average
|$25,728
|$28,048
|$30,887
|Rough
|$24,787
|$27,014
|$29,725
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,469
|$23,272
|$24,266
|Clean
|$22,080
|$22,865
|$23,834
|Average
|$21,301
|$22,052
|$22,971
|Rough
|$20,522
|$21,238
|$22,107
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,917
|$33,104
|$34,574
|Clean
|$31,363
|$32,526
|$33,959
|Average
|$30,257
|$31,369
|$32,728
|Rough
|$29,151
|$30,212
|$31,497
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,903
|$35,573
|$36,412
|Clean
|$34,298
|$34,952
|$35,764
|Average
|$33,089
|$33,708
|$34,468
|Rough
|$31,879
|$32,465
|$33,171
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,935
|$28,182
|$29,722
|Clean
|$26,468
|$27,689
|$29,193
|Average
|$25,534
|$26,704
|$28,135
|Rough
|$24,601
|$25,719
|$27,077
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,934
|$34,832
|$38,395
|Clean
|$31,381
|$34,223
|$37,711
|Average
|$30,274
|$33,005
|$36,344
|Rough
|$29,167
|$31,788
|$34,978
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Moab 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,201
|$40,158
|$41,349
|Clean
|$38,522
|$39,456
|$40,613
|Average
|$37,163
|$38,052
|$39,141
|Rough
|$35,805
|$36,649
|$37,669