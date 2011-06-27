  1. Home
2019 Jeep Wrangler Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,329$30,573$32,112
Clean$28,821$30,039$31,540
Average$27,805$28,970$30,397
Rough$26,788$27,902$29,254
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,621$30,032$31,776
Clean$28,125$29,508$31,210
Average$27,133$28,458$30,079
Rough$26,141$27,408$28,948
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,364$26,676$28,296
Clean$24,924$26,210$27,793
Average$24,045$25,277$26,785
Rough$23,166$24,345$25,778
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,138$29,600$32,629
Clean$26,668$29,083$32,048
Average$25,728$28,048$30,887
Rough$24,787$27,014$29,725
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,469$23,272$24,266
Clean$22,080$22,865$23,834
Average$21,301$22,052$22,971
Rough$20,522$21,238$22,107
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,917$33,104$34,574
Clean$31,363$32,526$33,959
Average$30,257$31,369$32,728
Rough$29,151$30,212$31,497
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,903$35,573$36,412
Clean$34,298$34,952$35,764
Average$33,089$33,708$34,468
Rough$31,879$32,465$33,171
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,935$28,182$29,722
Clean$26,468$27,689$29,193
Average$25,534$26,704$28,135
Rough$24,601$25,719$27,077
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,934$34,832$38,395
Clean$31,381$34,223$37,711
Average$30,274$33,005$36,344
Rough$29,167$31,788$34,978
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Moab 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,201$40,158$41,349
Clean$38,522$39,456$40,613
Average$37,163$38,052$39,141
Rough$35,805$36,649$37,669
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jeep Wrangler on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,080 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,865 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Wrangler is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,080 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,865 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,080 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,865 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Jeep Wrangler. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Jeep Wrangler and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Jeep Wrangler ranges from $20,522 to $24,266, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Jeep Wrangler is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.