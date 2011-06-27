  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,150$17,787$19,837
Clean$15,958$17,580$19,595
Average$15,575$17,165$19,111
Rough$15,192$16,751$18,627
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,751$16,287$18,207
Clean$14,576$16,097$17,985
Average$14,226$15,717$17,541
Rough$13,876$15,338$17,097
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,227$17,848$19,877
Clean$16,035$17,640$19,634
Average$15,650$17,224$19,149
Rough$15,265$16,808$18,664
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,243$16,816$18,785
Clean$15,062$16,620$18,556
Average$14,700$16,228$18,097
Rough$14,339$15,836$17,639
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,158$18,763$20,775
Clean$16,954$18,544$20,521
Average$16,547$18,107$20,014
Rough$16,140$17,669$19,507
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,372$20,039$22,128
Clean$18,155$19,805$21,858
Average$17,719$19,338$21,318
Rough$17,283$18,871$20,778
Sell my 2020 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Hyundai Elantra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,576 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,097 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Elantra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,576 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,097 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,576 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,097 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Hyundai Elantra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Hyundai Elantra ranges from $13,876 to $18,207, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Hyundai Elantra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.