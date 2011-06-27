Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,150
|$17,787
|$19,837
|Clean
|$15,958
|$17,580
|$19,595
|Average
|$15,575
|$17,165
|$19,111
|Rough
|$15,192
|$16,751
|$18,627
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,751
|$16,287
|$18,207
|Clean
|$14,576
|$16,097
|$17,985
|Average
|$14,226
|$15,717
|$17,541
|Rough
|$13,876
|$15,338
|$17,097
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,227
|$17,848
|$19,877
|Clean
|$16,035
|$17,640
|$19,634
|Average
|$15,650
|$17,224
|$19,149
|Rough
|$15,265
|$16,808
|$18,664
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,243
|$16,816
|$18,785
|Clean
|$15,062
|$16,620
|$18,556
|Average
|$14,700
|$16,228
|$18,097
|Rough
|$14,339
|$15,836
|$17,639
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,158
|$18,763
|$20,775
|Clean
|$16,954
|$18,544
|$20,521
|Average
|$16,547
|$18,107
|$20,014
|Rough
|$16,140
|$17,669
|$19,507
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,372
|$20,039
|$22,128
|Clean
|$18,155
|$19,805
|$21,858
|Average
|$17,719
|$19,338
|$21,318
|Rough
|$17,283
|$18,871
|$20,778