Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,902
|$2,650
|$3,023
|Clean
|$1,702
|$2,371
|$2,712
|Average
|$1,301
|$1,813
|$2,089
|Rough
|$901
|$1,255
|$1,465
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$2,705
|$3,087
|Clean
|$1,736
|$2,420
|$2,769
|Average
|$1,327
|$1,851
|$2,132
|Rough
|$919
|$1,281
|$1,496
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,329
|$3,212
|$3,651
|Clean
|$2,084
|$2,874
|$3,275
|Average
|$1,594
|$2,197
|$2,522
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,521
|$1,770
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,067
|$3,165
|$3,720
|Clean
|$1,849
|$2,832
|$3,337
|Average
|$1,414
|$2,165
|$2,570
|Rough
|$979
|$1,499
|$1,803
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,140
|$3,335
|$3,941
|Clean
|$1,915
|$2,984
|$3,535
|Average
|$1,464
|$2,282
|$2,722
|Rough
|$1,014
|$1,579
|$1,910
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,698
|$2,737
|$3,266
|Clean
|$1,519
|$2,448
|$2,929
|Average
|$1,162
|$1,872
|$2,256
|Rough
|$804
|$1,296
|$1,583
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,377
|$3,756
|$4,456
|Clean
|$2,127
|$3,361
|$3,997
|Average
|$1,626
|$2,570
|$3,078
|Rough
|$1,126
|$1,779
|$2,160
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,945
|$3,110
|$3,701
|Clean
|$1,740
|$2,782
|$3,320
|Average
|$1,331
|$2,127
|$2,557
|Rough
|$921
|$1,472
|$1,794
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$3,036
|$3,596
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,717
|$3,226
|Average
|$1,323
|$2,077
|$2,484
|Rough
|$916
|$1,438
|$1,743
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,466
|$2,892
|Clean
|$1,452
|$2,206
|$2,594
|Average
|$1,111
|$1,687
|$1,998
|Rough
|$769
|$1,167
|$1,402
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$2,225
|$2,646
|Clean
|$1,247
|$1,991
|$2,374
|Average
|$954
|$1,522
|$1,828
|Rough
|$660
|$1,053
|$1,283
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,037
|$3,212
|$3,809
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,874
|$3,416
|Average
|$1,393
|$2,197
|$2,631
|Rough
|$965
|$1,521
|$1,846
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,058
|$4,651
|$5,458
|Clean
|$2,736
|$4,161
|$4,895
|Average
|$2,092
|$3,182
|$3,770
|Rough
|$1,448
|$2,202
|$2,645
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,945
|$3,048
|$3,608
|Clean
|$1,740
|$2,727
|$3,236
|Average
|$1,331
|$2,085
|$2,492
|Rough
|$921
|$1,443
|$1,748
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,778
|$2,689
|$3,150
|Clean
|$1,591
|$2,406
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,217
|$1,839
|$2,176
|Rough
|$842
|$1,273
|$1,526
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$1,905
|$2,110
|Clean
|$1,330
|$1,704
|$1,892
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,303
|$1,457
|Rough
|$704
|$902
|$1,022
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,735
|$4,190
|$4,926
|Clean
|$2,447
|$3,749
|$4,418
|Average
|$1,871
|$2,866
|$3,403
|Rough
|$1,295
|$1,984
|$2,387
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,814
|$5,047
|$6,190
|Clean
|$2,518
|$4,516
|$5,552
|Average
|$1,926
|$3,453
|$4,276
|Rough
|$1,333
|$2,390
|$3,000
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,654
|$2,627
|$3,122
|Clean
|$1,480
|$2,350
|$2,800
|Average
|$1,131
|$1,797
|$2,157
|Rough
|$783
|$1,244
|$1,513
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$1,753
|$1,974
|Clean
|$1,173
|$1,569
|$1,770
|Average
|$897
|$1,199
|$1,363
|Rough
|$621
|$830
|$956
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$2,900
|$3,374
|Clean
|$1,754
|$2,595
|$3,026
|Average
|$1,341
|$1,984
|$2,331
|Rough
|$928
|$1,373
|$1,635
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,770
|$4,519
|$5,408
|Clean
|$2,479
|$4,043
|$4,850
|Average
|$1,895
|$3,091
|$3,736
|Rough
|$1,312
|$2,140
|$2,621
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,719
|$2,626
|$3,085
|Clean
|$1,538
|$2,349
|$2,767
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,796
|$2,131
|Rough
|$814
|$1,243
|$1,495
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,328
|$3,591
|$4,231
|Clean
|$2,083
|$3,213
|$3,794
|Average
|$1,593
|$2,457
|$2,922
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,700
|$2,050
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,371
|$3,587
|$4,202
|Clean
|$2,121
|$3,210
|$3,769
|Average
|$1,622
|$2,454
|$2,903
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,699
|$2,036
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$2,652
|$3,152
|Clean
|$1,493
|$2,373
|$2,827
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,814
|$2,177
|Rough
|$790
|$1,256
|$1,528
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,658
|$3,982
|$4,650
|Clean
|$2,378
|$3,563
|$4,171
|Average
|$1,819
|$2,724
|$3,212
|Rough
|$1,259
|$1,885
|$2,254
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,296
|$3,717
|$4,440
|Clean
|$2,055
|$3,326
|$3,983
|Average
|$1,571
|$2,543
|$3,067
|Rough
|$1,088
|$1,760
|$2,152
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,483
|$2,322
|$2,748
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,077
|$2,464
|Average
|$1,015
|$1,588
|$1,898
|Rough
|$703
|$1,099
|$1,332
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,235
|$4,332
|$4,876
|Clean
|$2,895
|$3,876
|$4,373
|Average
|$2,214
|$2,964
|$3,368
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,051
|$2,363