2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,902$2,650$3,023
Clean$1,702$2,371$2,712
Average$1,301$1,813$2,089
Rough$901$1,255$1,465
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,940$2,705$3,087
Clean$1,736$2,420$2,769
Average$1,327$1,851$2,132
Rough$919$1,281$1,496
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,329$3,212$3,651
Clean$2,084$2,874$3,275
Average$1,594$2,197$2,522
Rough$1,103$1,521$1,770
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,067$3,165$3,720
Clean$1,849$2,832$3,337
Average$1,414$2,165$2,570
Rough$979$1,499$1,803
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,140$3,335$3,941
Clean$1,915$2,984$3,535
Average$1,464$2,282$2,722
Rough$1,014$1,579$1,910
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,698$2,737$3,266
Clean$1,519$2,448$2,929
Average$1,162$1,872$2,256
Rough$804$1,296$1,583
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,377$3,756$4,456
Clean$2,127$3,361$3,997
Average$1,626$2,570$3,078
Rough$1,126$1,779$2,160
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,945$3,110$3,701
Clean$1,740$2,782$3,320
Average$1,331$2,127$2,557
Rough$921$1,472$1,794
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,933$3,036$3,596
Clean$1,730$2,717$3,226
Average$1,323$2,077$2,484
Rough$916$1,438$1,743
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,623$2,466$2,892
Clean$1,452$2,206$2,594
Average$1,111$1,687$1,998
Rough$769$1,167$1,402
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,394$2,225$2,646
Clean$1,247$1,991$2,374
Average$954$1,522$1,828
Rough$660$1,053$1,283
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,037$3,212$3,809
Clean$1,822$2,874$3,416
Average$1,393$2,197$2,631
Rough$965$1,521$1,846
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,058$4,651$5,458
Clean$2,736$4,161$4,895
Average$2,092$3,182$3,770
Rough$1,448$2,202$2,645
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,945$3,048$3,608
Clean$1,740$2,727$3,236
Average$1,331$2,085$2,492
Rough$921$1,443$1,748
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,778$2,689$3,150
Clean$1,591$2,406$2,825
Average$1,217$1,839$2,176
Rough$842$1,273$1,526
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,486$1,905$2,110
Clean$1,330$1,704$1,892
Average$1,017$1,303$1,457
Rough$704$902$1,022
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,735$4,190$4,926
Clean$2,447$3,749$4,418
Average$1,871$2,866$3,403
Rough$1,295$1,984$2,387
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,814$5,047$6,190
Clean$2,518$4,516$5,552
Average$1,926$3,453$4,276
Rough$1,333$2,390$3,000
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,654$2,627$3,122
Clean$1,480$2,350$2,800
Average$1,131$1,797$2,157
Rough$783$1,244$1,513
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,311$1,753$1,974
Clean$1,173$1,569$1,770
Average$897$1,199$1,363
Rough$621$830$956
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,960$2,900$3,374
Clean$1,754$2,595$3,026
Average$1,341$1,984$2,331
Rough$928$1,373$1,635
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,770$4,519$5,408
Clean$2,479$4,043$4,850
Average$1,895$3,091$3,736
Rough$1,312$2,140$2,621
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,719$2,626$3,085
Clean$1,538$2,349$2,767
Average$1,176$1,796$2,131
Rough$814$1,243$1,495
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,328$3,591$4,231
Clean$2,083$3,213$3,794
Average$1,593$2,457$2,922
Rough$1,103$1,700$2,050
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,371$3,587$4,202
Clean$2,121$3,210$3,769
Average$1,622$2,454$2,903
Rough$1,123$1,699$2,036
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,669$2,652$3,152
Clean$1,493$2,373$2,827
Average$1,142$1,814$2,177
Rough$790$1,256$1,528
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,658$3,982$4,650
Clean$2,378$3,563$4,171
Average$1,819$2,724$3,212
Rough$1,259$1,885$2,254
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,296$3,717$4,440
Clean$2,055$3,326$3,983
Average$1,571$2,543$3,067
Rough$1,088$1,760$2,152
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,483$2,322$2,748
Clean$1,327$2,077$2,464
Average$1,015$1,588$1,898
Rough$703$1,099$1,332
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,235$4,332$4,876
Clean$2,895$3,876$4,373
Average$2,214$2,964$3,368
Rough$1,532$2,051$2,363
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,736 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,420 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,736 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,420 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,736 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,420 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $919 to $3,087, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.