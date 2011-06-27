Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,227
|$20,203
|$21,406
|Clean
|$18,973
|$19,935
|$21,118
|Average
|$18,463
|$19,399
|$20,542
|Rough
|$17,954
|$18,863
|$19,966
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Orange Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,535
|$20,510
|$21,714
|Clean
|$19,276
|$20,238
|$21,422
|Average
|$18,758
|$19,694
|$20,837
|Rough
|$18,241
|$19,150
|$20,253
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,403
|$24,378
|$25,585
|Clean
|$23,092
|$24,055
|$25,240
|Average
|$22,472
|$23,408
|$24,552
|Rough
|$21,852
|$22,761
|$23,863
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,002
|$21,978
|$23,183
|Clean
|$20,724
|$21,686
|$22,871
|Average
|$20,167
|$21,103
|$22,247
|Rough
|$19,611
|$20,520
|$21,623
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,119
|$22,095
|$23,300
|Clean
|$20,839
|$21,801
|$22,986
|Average
|$20,280
|$21,215
|$22,359
|Rough
|$19,720
|$20,629
|$21,732
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,519
|$21,495
|$22,699
|Clean
|$20,247
|$21,210
|$22,394
|Average
|$19,704
|$20,639
|$21,783
|Rough
|$19,160
|$20,069
|$21,172
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,101
|$21,076
|$22,281
|Clean
|$19,835
|$20,797
|$21,981
|Average
|$19,302
|$20,238
|$21,381
|Rough
|$18,769
|$19,678
|$20,781
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,703
|$23,679
|$24,885
|Clean
|$22,402
|$23,365
|$24,550
|Average
|$21,801
|$22,736
|$23,880
|Rough
|$21,199
|$22,108
|$23,210
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,011
|$20,987
|$22,191
|Clean
|$19,746
|$20,708
|$21,892
|Average
|$19,216
|$20,151
|$21,295
|Rough
|$18,686
|$19,595
|$20,698
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,469
|$23,445
|$24,651
|Clean
|$22,171
|$23,134
|$24,319
|Average
|$21,576
|$22,512
|$23,655
|Rough
|$20,981
|$21,890
|$22,992
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,213
|$19,188
|$20,391
|Clean
|$17,972
|$18,934
|$20,117
|Average
|$17,489
|$18,425
|$19,568
|Rough
|$17,007
|$17,916
|$19,019
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,627
|$20,602
|$21,806
|Clean
|$19,367
|$20,329
|$21,513
|Average
|$18,847
|$19,782
|$20,926
|Rough
|$18,327
|$19,236
|$20,339
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,964
|$22,939
|$24,145
|Clean
|$21,673
|$22,635
|$23,820
|Average
|$21,091
|$22,026
|$23,170
|Rough
|$20,508
|$21,418
|$22,520
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,939
|$18,915
|$20,117
|Clean
|$17,702
|$18,664
|$19,847
|Average
|$17,226
|$18,162
|$19,305
|Rough
|$16,751
|$17,660
|$18,764
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Orange Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,507
|$21,483
|$22,687
|Clean
|$20,236
|$21,198
|$22,382
|Average
|$19,692
|$20,628
|$21,772
|Rough
|$19,149
|$20,058
|$21,161
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,212
|$21,187
|$22,392
|Clean
|$19,944
|$20,906
|$22,090
|Average
|$19,408
|$20,344
|$21,488
|Rough
|$18,873
|$19,782
|$20,885
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,197
|$20,172
|$21,376
|Clean
|$18,943
|$19,905
|$21,088
|Average
|$18,434
|$19,370
|$20,513
|Rough
|$17,925
|$18,834
|$19,938