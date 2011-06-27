  1. Home
2020 Jeep Renegade Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,227$20,203$21,406
Clean$18,973$19,935$21,118
Average$18,463$19,399$20,542
Rough$17,954$18,863$19,966
2020 Jeep Renegade Orange Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,535$20,510$21,714
Clean$19,276$20,238$21,422
Average$18,758$19,694$20,837
Rough$18,241$19,150$20,253
2020 Jeep Renegade High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,403$24,378$25,585
Clean$23,092$24,055$25,240
Average$22,472$23,408$24,552
Rough$21,852$22,761$23,863
2020 Jeep Renegade North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,002$21,978$23,183
Clean$20,724$21,686$22,871
Average$20,167$21,103$22,247
Rough$19,611$20,520$21,623
2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,119$22,095$23,300
Clean$20,839$21,801$22,986
Average$20,280$21,215$22,359
Rough$19,720$20,629$21,732
2020 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,519$21,495$22,699
Clean$20,247$21,210$22,394
Average$19,704$20,639$21,783
Rough$19,160$20,069$21,172
2020 Jeep Renegade Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,101$21,076$22,281
Clean$19,835$20,797$21,981
Average$19,302$20,238$21,381
Rough$18,769$19,678$20,781
2020 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,703$23,679$24,885
Clean$22,402$23,365$24,550
Average$21,801$22,736$23,880
Rough$21,199$22,108$23,210
2020 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,011$20,987$22,191
Clean$19,746$20,708$21,892
Average$19,216$20,151$21,295
Rough$18,686$19,595$20,698
2020 Jeep Renegade High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,469$23,445$24,651
Clean$22,171$23,134$24,319
Average$21,576$22,512$23,655
Rough$20,981$21,890$22,992
2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,213$19,188$20,391
Clean$17,972$18,934$20,117
Average$17,489$18,425$19,568
Rough$17,007$17,916$19,019
2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,627$20,602$21,806
Clean$19,367$20,329$21,513
Average$18,847$19,782$20,926
Rough$18,327$19,236$20,339
2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,964$22,939$24,145
Clean$21,673$22,635$23,820
Average$21,091$22,026$23,170
Rough$20,508$21,418$22,520
2020 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,939$18,915$20,117
Clean$17,702$18,664$19,847
Average$17,226$18,162$19,305
Rough$16,751$17,660$18,764
2020 Jeep Renegade Orange Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,507$21,483$22,687
Clean$20,236$21,198$22,382
Average$19,692$20,628$21,772
Rough$19,149$20,058$21,161
2020 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,212$21,187$22,392
Clean$19,944$20,906$22,090
Average$19,408$20,344$21,488
Rough$18,873$19,782$20,885
2020 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,197$20,172$21,376
Clean$18,943$19,905$21,088
Average$18,434$19,370$20,513
Rough$17,925$18,834$19,938
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Jeep Renegade on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,247 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,210 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Renegade is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,247 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,210 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Jeep Renegade, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,247 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,210 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Jeep Renegade. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Jeep Renegade and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Jeep Renegade ranges from $19,160 to $22,699, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Jeep Renegade is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.