Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,323
|$2,752
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,130
|$2,524
|Average
|$1,141
|$1,742
|$2,066
|Rough
|$891
|$1,354
|$1,608
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe LX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$2,739
|$3,245
|Clean
|$1,643
|$2,511
|$2,975
|Average
|$1,347
|$2,054
|$2,436
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,597
|$1,896
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$2,193
|$2,604
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,010
|$2,388
|Average
|$1,069
|$1,644
|$1,955
|Rough
|$834
|$1,278
|$1,522
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$1,925
|$2,281
|Clean
|$1,155
|$1,765
|$2,091
|Average
|$947
|$1,444
|$1,712
|Rough
|$739
|$1,123
|$1,333
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,274
|$1,892
|$2,222
|Clean
|$1,169
|$1,735
|$2,037
|Average
|$958
|$1,419
|$1,668
|Rough
|$748
|$1,103
|$1,298
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,883
|$2,891
|$3,427
|Clean
|$1,727
|$2,650
|$3,142
|Average
|$1,416
|$2,167
|$2,572
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,685
|$2,002