Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/390.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Smoker's Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Jyes
Quick Order Package 23Jyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Dual Top Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
552 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Controlyes
Freedom Top Hard Top Headlineryes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Radio 430Nyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room43.3 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
3-Piece Black Hard Topyes
Body Color Fender Flaresyes
Swing Gate Reinforcementyes
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Topyes
Oversize Spare Tire Carrieryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4104 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach42.2 degrees
Maximum payload892 lbs.
Angle of departure32.3 degrees
Length164.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height74.1 in.
EPA interior volume101.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Hypergreen Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT255/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
