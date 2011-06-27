Estimated values
1993 Jeep Wrangler 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,549
|$6,931
|$8,640
|Clean
|$3,162
|$6,176
|$7,725
|Average
|$2,388
|$4,667
|$5,895
|Rough
|$1,613
|$3,158
|$4,065
1993 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,014
|$7,247
|$8,872
|Clean
|$3,577
|$6,458
|$7,932
|Average
|$2,701
|$4,880
|$6,053
|Rough
|$1,825
|$3,302
|$4,174
1993 Jeep Wrangler S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,287
|$6,395
|$7,965
|Clean
|$2,928
|$5,698
|$7,122
|Average
|$2,211
|$4,306
|$5,435
|Rough
|$1,494
|$2,913
|$3,748
1993 Jeep Wrangler Renegade 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,661
|$7,199
|$8,988
|Clean
|$3,262
|$6,415
|$8,036
|Average
|$2,463
|$4,848
|$6,132
|Rough
|$1,664
|$3,280
|$4,229