Estimated values
2012 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,813
|$5,160
|$6,253
|Clean
|$3,669
|$4,965
|$5,993
|Average
|$3,383
|$4,574
|$5,473
|Rough
|$3,096
|$4,184
|$4,954
2012 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,344
|$5,860
|$7,091
|Clean
|$4,180
|$5,638
|$6,796
|Average
|$3,854
|$5,195
|$6,207
|Rough
|$3,527
|$4,752
|$5,618
2012 Mazda 5 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,806
|$6,423
|$7,739
|Clean
|$4,626
|$6,180
|$7,418
|Average
|$4,264
|$5,694
|$6,775
|Rough
|$3,903
|$5,208
|$6,132
2012 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,981
|$5,540
|$6,799
|Clean
|$3,832
|$5,330
|$6,517
|Average
|$3,532
|$4,911
|$5,952
|Rough
|$3,233
|$4,492
|$5,387