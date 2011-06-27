  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,298$20,758$23,166
Clean$17,480$19,813$22,086
Average$15,843$17,924$19,924
Rough$14,206$16,036$17,763
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,155$14,585$16,957
Clean$11,611$13,922$16,166
Average$10,524$12,595$14,585
Rough$9,437$11,267$13,003
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,419$13,758$16,041
Clean$10,908$13,132$15,293
Average$9,887$11,880$13,797
Rough$8,865$10,628$12,300
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,309$18,445$21,504
Clean$14,624$17,606$20,501
Average$13,255$15,927$18,495
Rough$11,885$14,249$16,489
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,740$12,945$15,098
Clean$10,260$12,356$14,394
Average$9,299$11,178$12,985
Rough$8,338$10,000$11,577
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,159$17,926$20,629
Clean$14,481$17,110$19,667
Average$13,125$15,479$17,742
Rough$11,769$13,848$15,818
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,085$18,958$21,766
Clean$15,365$18,096$20,751
Average$13,926$16,370$18,720
Rough$12,487$14,645$16,690
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,517$16,853$19,137
Clean$13,868$16,086$18,244
Average$12,569$14,552$16,459
Rough$11,271$13,019$14,674
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,116$15,423$17,678
Clean$12,530$14,722$16,854
Average$11,356$13,318$15,205
Rough$10,183$11,915$13,556
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,044$17,728$20,349
Clean$14,371$16,921$19,399
Average$13,026$15,308$17,501
Rough$11,680$13,695$15,603
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,859$14,287$16,658
Clean$11,329$13,637$15,881
Average$10,268$12,337$14,327
Rough$9,207$11,037$12,773
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,609$15,192$17,712
Clean$12,045$14,500$16,886
Average$10,917$13,118$15,234
Rough$9,789$11,736$13,581
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,414$12,689$13,941
Clean$10,904$12,112$13,291
Average$9,883$10,957$11,990
Rough$8,862$9,803$10,690
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,449$17,408$20,296
Clean$13,803$16,616$19,349
Average$12,510$15,032$17,456
Rough$11,218$13,448$15,563
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,842$15,472$18,039
Clean$12,268$14,768$17,198
Average$11,119$13,360$15,515
Rough$9,970$11,952$13,832
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Audi A3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,260 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,356 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,260 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,356 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Audi A3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,260 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,356 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Audi A3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Audi A3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Audi A3 ranges from $8,338 to $15,098, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Audi A3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.