Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,298
|$20,758
|$23,166
|Clean
|$17,480
|$19,813
|$22,086
|Average
|$15,843
|$17,924
|$19,924
|Rough
|$14,206
|$16,036
|$17,763
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,155
|$14,585
|$16,957
|Clean
|$11,611
|$13,922
|$16,166
|Average
|$10,524
|$12,595
|$14,585
|Rough
|$9,437
|$11,267
|$13,003
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,419
|$13,758
|$16,041
|Clean
|$10,908
|$13,132
|$15,293
|Average
|$9,887
|$11,880
|$13,797
|Rough
|$8,865
|$10,628
|$12,300
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,309
|$18,445
|$21,504
|Clean
|$14,624
|$17,606
|$20,501
|Average
|$13,255
|$15,927
|$18,495
|Rough
|$11,885
|$14,249
|$16,489
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,740
|$12,945
|$15,098
|Clean
|$10,260
|$12,356
|$14,394
|Average
|$9,299
|$11,178
|$12,985
|Rough
|$8,338
|$10,000
|$11,577
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,159
|$17,926
|$20,629
|Clean
|$14,481
|$17,110
|$19,667
|Average
|$13,125
|$15,479
|$17,742
|Rough
|$11,769
|$13,848
|$15,818
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,085
|$18,958
|$21,766
|Clean
|$15,365
|$18,096
|$20,751
|Average
|$13,926
|$16,370
|$18,720
|Rough
|$12,487
|$14,645
|$16,690
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,517
|$16,853
|$19,137
|Clean
|$13,868
|$16,086
|$18,244
|Average
|$12,569
|$14,552
|$16,459
|Rough
|$11,271
|$13,019
|$14,674
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,116
|$15,423
|$17,678
|Clean
|$12,530
|$14,722
|$16,854
|Average
|$11,356
|$13,318
|$15,205
|Rough
|$10,183
|$11,915
|$13,556
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,044
|$17,728
|$20,349
|Clean
|$14,371
|$16,921
|$19,399
|Average
|$13,026
|$15,308
|$17,501
|Rough
|$11,680
|$13,695
|$15,603
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,859
|$14,287
|$16,658
|Clean
|$11,329
|$13,637
|$15,881
|Average
|$10,268
|$12,337
|$14,327
|Rough
|$9,207
|$11,037
|$12,773
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,609
|$15,192
|$17,712
|Clean
|$12,045
|$14,500
|$16,886
|Average
|$10,917
|$13,118
|$15,234
|Rough
|$9,789
|$11,736
|$13,581
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,414
|$12,689
|$13,941
|Clean
|$10,904
|$12,112
|$13,291
|Average
|$9,883
|$10,957
|$11,990
|Rough
|$8,862
|$9,803
|$10,690
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,449
|$17,408
|$20,296
|Clean
|$13,803
|$16,616
|$19,349
|Average
|$12,510
|$15,032
|$17,456
|Rough
|$11,218
|$13,448
|$15,563
Estimated values
2015 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,842
|$15,472
|$18,039
|Clean
|$12,268
|$14,768
|$17,198
|Average
|$11,119
|$13,360
|$15,515
|Rough
|$9,970
|$11,952
|$13,832