Estimated values
2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,542
|$6,023
|$6,912
|Clean
|$4,162
|$5,526
|$6,340
|Average
|$3,404
|$4,534
|$5,198
|Rough
|$2,645
|$3,541
|$4,055
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,213
|$5,636
|$6,490
|Clean
|$3,861
|$5,172
|$5,954
|Average
|$3,157
|$4,243
|$4,881
|Rough
|$2,454
|$3,314
|$3,808