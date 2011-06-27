Estimated values
1991 Mazda RX-7 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,849
|$4,603
|$6,085
|Clean
|$1,642
|$4,097
|$5,419
|Average
|$1,226
|$3,085
|$4,087
|Rough
|$810
|$2,072
|$2,755
Estimated values
1991 Mazda RX-7 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,646
|$4,097
|$5,414
|Clean
|$1,461
|$3,646
|$4,821
|Average
|$1,091
|$2,745
|$3,636
|Rough
|$721
|$1,844
|$2,451
Estimated values
1991 Mazda RX-7 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,664
|$4,143
|$5,476
|Clean
|$1,477
|$3,687
|$4,877
|Average
|$1,103
|$2,776
|$3,678
|Rough
|$729
|$1,865
|$2,479